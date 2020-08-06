Vistors undergo thermal screening as they enter a museum in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Exploring culture took a front seat as hundreds of visitors thronged the museums under Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) during the long Eid Al Adha break. Museums and cultural sites are now fully open after restrictions due to COVID-19 were eased across the UAE.

Among the museum visitors was Emirati Hamad Saleh Hussain from Abu Dhabi, who was eager to explore the collections at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation (SMIC).

“I have been following up on the news of reopening museums and when they were announced, I decided to invest this Eid holiday by visiting and exploring Sharjah museums with SMIC on the top of my list,” he said.

'Proud of Arab culture'

Abdullah Al Olaqi also expressed his joy to be surrounded by collections that represent the Arab and Islamic history. “It was a wonderful opportunity to come to this magnificent space. Museums are open resources for all,” said Al Olaqi, while stressing the importance of museums in introducing people to different cultures and civilisations.

An Emirati family at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation. Image Credit: Supplied

Hassan Al-Juaidi also said visiting SMIC made him proud of the Arab and Muslim civilisation and its role in the development of various areas of study. He added: “By making museums’ visits a lifestyle for our kids, we help them learn more of our culture.”

Safety protocols

Filipino expat Alexander Marcos said he felt safe visiting SMIC. He and his family spent hours exploring the museum has to offer.

SMA said it has implemented a set of strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary measures to protect visitors and employees.

Manal Ataya, SMA director general, noted: “It was a delight to see a strong return of visitor numbers to our museums over the Eid break. It was very important for us to know that our visitors felt confident and safe to come and enjoy all that we have to offer in our museums. We hope that we will continue to grow this steady return of visitors over the next coming months,” she added.

Other attractions

Filipino expatriates Juan and Kin Palo, meanwhile, visited Sharjah Aquarium. They were also satisfied with all precautionary measures in place, as were Abu Dhabi residents Maya Saud and her husband and daughter, from Iraq.