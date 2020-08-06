Sharjah: Exploring culture took a front seat as hundreds of visitors thronged the museums under Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) during the long Eid Al Adha break. Museums and cultural sites are now fully open after restrictions due to COVID-19 were eased across the UAE.
Among the museum visitors was Emirati Hamad Saleh Hussain from Abu Dhabi, who was eager to explore the collections at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation (SMIC).
“I have been following up on the news of reopening museums and when they were announced, I decided to invest this Eid holiday by visiting and exploring Sharjah museums with SMIC on the top of my list,” he said.
'Proud of Arab culture'
Abdullah Al Olaqi also expressed his joy to be surrounded by collections that represent the Arab and Islamic history. “It was a wonderful opportunity to come to this magnificent space. Museums are open resources for all,” said Al Olaqi, while stressing the importance of museums in introducing people to different cultures and civilisations.
Hassan Al-Juaidi also said visiting SMIC made him proud of the Arab and Muslim civilisation and its role in the development of various areas of study. He added: “By making museums’ visits a lifestyle for our kids, we help them learn more of our culture.”
Safety protocols
Filipino expat Alexander Marcos said he felt safe visiting SMIC. He and his family spent hours exploring the museum has to offer.
SMA said it has implemented a set of strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary measures to protect visitors and employees.
Manal Ataya, SMA director general, noted: “It was a delight to see a strong return of visitor numbers to our museums over the Eid break. It was very important for us to know that our visitors felt confident and safe to come and enjoy all that we have to offer in our museums. We hope that we will continue to grow this steady return of visitors over the next coming months,” she added.
Other attractions
Filipino expatriates Juan and Kin Palo, meanwhile, visited Sharjah Aquarium. They were also satisfied with all precautionary measures in place, as were Abu Dhabi residents Maya Saud and her husband and daughter, from Iraq.
“Sharjah Aquarium is an ideal destination for people to have fun and learn at the same time,” said Lorna and Fox, a married couple from South Africa.