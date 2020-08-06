1 of 13
There's plenty to do this weekend. From shopping deals, an unlimited Dim Sum brunch and a late night secret party at the top of the world. Here are 12 fun things to do in Dubai.
CELEBRATE NATIONAL S’MORES DAY: Known for its Instafamous over-the-top CrazyShakes, this month, Black Tap will pay homage to the classic campfire dessert with a limited-edition S’mores CrazyShake available between August 7 to 10, just in time to celebrate National S’mores Day. Black Tap has infused ice-cream with a campfire marshmallow flavour, added some crisped s’mores, and topped it with whipped cream and a drizzle of Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup, and the glass rim is decorated with chocolate frosting and crushed Graham crackers. With a limited number of these special shakes available per day, make sure you head down to Black Tap early to avoid disappointment.
FITNESS CHALLENGE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Families and friends can kick-start the weekend with a fun and challenging workout. As part of the weekly Flashfit Thursday and Friday activations, Ibn Battuta Mall will host two unique fitness challenges in partnership with Fitness First. Shoppers who spend Dh50 can try out a giant Snakes and Ladders board game or the Hang Challenge. These fun and active games are perfect for all ages and fitness levels.
SPEND A PERFECT DAY AT HUNDRED WELLNESS: Located in Jumeirah, The Hundred Wellness Centre have launched a day pass priced at Dh230 per person. The day pass includes a private Pilates session for up to four friends, followed by a nutritious meal in the health-focused café, providing a wholesome rest and re-set for the week ahead. As part of the Day Pass, guests can enjoy a signature dish alongside a hot drink or fresh juice. With a daily menu determined by the fresh produce received from local farms, every plate at 100 Café incorporates natural ingredients.
VAT FREE DSS PROMOTION: This weekend is the best time to shop for big savings at famous Club Apparel stores including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, ALDO, Birkenstock, Levi’s, Nautica, TOMS, UGG and many more as part of the DSS 24/7 VAT Free Week promotion. Running until 13 August across the stores and on 6thstreet.com, shoppers can discover big deals and also win thousands of Club Apparel points when they spend Dh200. During the week-long promotion, 24 shoppers can win 1,250 Club Apparel points, and seven people can win 10,000 Club Apparel points, with each point worth Dh1.
Shopping
A DIM SUM BRUNCH: The much-loved Dim Sum and Pan Asian Restaurant Zhen Wei is back! The authentic Far East hot spot located at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai will be offering an irresistible Dim Sum Friday and Saturday Brunch. Happening every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 3.30pm, Zhen Wei’s master chef has created an authentic Dim Sum brunch experience where guests can indulge in unlimited handmade Dim Sum alongside the main course. The endless Dim Sum creations include Scallop and Lobster Siew Mai, Beef Spice Dumpling, Rose Prawn Har Gao, Pan-Fried Shrimp Corn Cake and more. You can pair this menu with either soft beverages for Dh228 per person, or with house beverages for Dh328 per person.
FOLLY REOPENING: folly by Nick & Scott has reopened their indoor restaurant space, which has a capacity to seat around 24 guests. To welcome you back, they are offering a three-course menu, priced at Dh250 per person, Nick Alvis and Scott Price have pulled together their classic dishes with over 15 to choose from, including crispy hen’s egg, pancetta and maple syrup, lamb saddle, whipped pine nuts with salsa and their chocolate, root ginger and milk dessert.
Website: https://folly.ae/
AZURE BEACH SUMMER DEAL: Dubai residents and visitors can kick back and enjoy summer at Azure Beach, the city’s favourite beach-side hangout at Rixos Premium, Dubai JBR, with new entrance prices throughout the month of August. Until August 31, visitors can enjoy Azure Beach for an entry fee of Dh200, with Dh100 redeemable on F&B.
PUBLIQUE IS BACK: In a more casual setting Publique, known for its French alpine vibes, will open at 4pm for dinner with their full à la carte menu. Diners can also opt for their three-hour daily brunch offering, inclusive of food, priced at Dh295 per person. All the classics such as the dynamite shrimp, cheese fondue and churros are still on the menu so regulars won’t be disappointed. Booking is recommended however walk-in customers will be accommodated, depending on availability.
STAYCATION OF THE WEEK: Grosvenor House Dubai has launched an indulgent spa and stay promotion designed exclusively with ladies in mind. Ladies First, the ultimate pampering package, entitles ladies to a complimentary breakfast, bottle of sparkling frape and sweets on arrival and a welcome gift from luxury skincare brand Elemis upon a stay in a Deluxe Room, Premier Room or Deluxe Suite. You can enjoy early check-in from 10am and late check-out until 6pn dependent on availability, and upon booking a Premier Room you will receive complimentary Level Five Lounge access and an endless selection of food and beverages. The special spa ritual at the focus of this package is the 75-minute “Ultimate Aromatherapy Experience”, which comes with a 15-minute foot massage at the B/Attitude Spa. Prices: Starting from Dh750 per person inclusive of breakfast
CE LA VI SECRET PARTY: Secret Parties have teamed up with Dubai hotspot Ce La Vi at Address Sky View Hotel, to throw a super late night soiree. The party starts at 11pm and continues until the early hours. With a view like no other and incredible music from DJ Chico Bos, booking is essential for this weekly event and there’s a minimum spend of Dh250 for ladies and Dh350 for gents. All guests will get a table with their minimum spend.
Supplied
HOLOGRAM CONCERT: The Umm Kulthum Hologram Concert will merge live music and technology for a beautiful show at the Dubai Opera on August 6, 7 and 8. Guests can watch a hologram of the late Umm Kulthum perform some of her most popular songs with a live orchestra. The unique concept, which wowed crowds earlier this year at the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), is a must for all music lovers and a chance to celebrate one of the region’s most beloved female singers.
IMG WORLDS SUMMER OFFER: Friends and families can explore the rides and attractions at IMG Worlds of Adventure and enjoy great savings with the theme park’s new Pay As You Go offer. Visitors can pay the admission fee of D20 and an additional Dh25 for every ride thereafter. The ideal way to experience the super fun theme park, the offer is open to UAE citizens and residents.
