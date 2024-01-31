Dubai: Registrations for the 42nd Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive – the Tilal Swaihan Experience, powered by Great Wall Motor (GWM) TANK, Al Naboodah closes on February 4, 9pm.
Participants looking to add or cancel passengers in their registered vehicle have until this time to do it. No cancellations will be accepted after February 4. Participants unable to attend the event due to unforeseen circumstances will be treated as ‘No Shows’ and the refund date is February 27.
The Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive will be held on February 10 (Saturday) and February 11 (Sunday). The online registration for the Fun Drive opened from January 29 (9am onwards).
Online registrations only
Off-roaders interested in participating at the Gulf News annual event can only register online at www.gnfundrive.com. Bookings will be subject to confirmation and preference will be given to Gulf News subscribers. Payment will be refunded if the entry is not accepted.
Cost
The entry fee is Dh500 per adult (including VAT) Dh210 per child under 12 (including VAT). Children under four can join for free.
The Tilal Swaihan route
The 2024 Gulf News Fun Drive at Tilal Swaihan will be in a loop format whereby the start and end of the route will be at the same location. The route - designed by John Spiller - promises a mix of dunes, hills and wadis.
Main sponsor
GWM, an exclusive partner of Al Naboodah Group since 2003, is the automotive sponsor of the 42nd Gulf News Fun Drive.
Checkpoint sponsors for the event include the exclusive Automotive Sponsor, GWM Tank - Al Naboodah, and Castrol Magnatec, which serves as the exclusive lubricant sponsor.
Additionally, Dobinsons Springs & Suspension Trading LLC, Al Jazira Poultry Farms LLC, TORC – The Off Road Company, and Yokohama Geolandar, the official tire for the event, are among the checkpoint sponsors.
Other support sponsors comprise Karcher, Xbox, Byrne, Steigens, and Tornado Watches.
Capital Hospitality is responsible for catering the Fun Drive, while the Iranian Hospital is the medical partner.
Recovery operations are being handled by IATC – the International Automobile and Touring Club of UAE.
Al Ain Water is the official water sponsor, and Quanta is the ice cream sponsor.