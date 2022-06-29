First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) charged me for a policy that I did not agree or renew. In November 2021, I received an email from the bank stating of a policy that definitely requires an amount. I replied on the same day stating that I will not renew or agree to that policy.
In January, I noticed an amount of Dh1,800 [deducted from my account], so I called FAB and explained everything. They said that I should have called them about the policy, to which I replied that they should not send this email if they will not honour customer’s email in response.
After many calls and follow ups, yesterday they called and told me that the bank’s final decision was that they cannot reverse the amount. I would appreciate Gulf News’ assistance to get this sorted.
From Ms Mary Ann Balingit
Sharjah
The management of FAB responds: FAB supports the growth ambitions of its stakeholders and goes beyond financial products and services, and as such, we are grateful for all customer feedback as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with the customer and the charged amount will be returned.
Ms Balingit responds: Thank you very much Gulf News for the fast action. You truly help people in need. If I didn’t contact Gulf News, this would not get sorted.
As per the last conversation from FAB, reversal is approved and will take effect after 45 days; I am expecting it by end of May 2022.
Ms Balingit updates: Unfortunately FAB didn’t reverse the amount to my account to date (June 8). I would appreciate your assistance on this please.
Editor’s note: The follow up letter was forwarded to FAB for further comments. However, its management did not respond.
(Process initiation: March 30. Response from organisation: May 6. Process completion: June 24)