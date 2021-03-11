Ras Al Khaimah: The Air Wing of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in cooperation with the Civil Defence Department and some residents of the emirate, rescued eight people of different nationalities who were stranded in a rugged area of Wadi Shah in Ras Al Khaimah.
The Operations Room of Ras Al Khaimah Police received a report about eight people stranded in Wadi Shah. A rescue team was dispatched immediately to the site and the team located the stranded people and provided them with necessary first-aid. They were then transferred to a less rugged area and from there they were moved directly to hospital for follow-up medical care.
Ras Al Khaimah Police have urged the public to avoid visiting rugged and mountainous areas and valleys, especially during those hours of the day when temperatures are high. Police said all tourists and hikers must inform the authorities concerned before they start their trips in order to protect themselves and ensure their safety. They should also inform the authorities, in advance, about their destinations so that in case of any emergency, they can be located easily by the rescue teams.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, appreciated the efforts of the team in rescuing the stranded people.