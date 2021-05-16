Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing of Ras Al Khaimah Police has launched a new electronic vehicle registration service Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: The Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing of Ras Al Khaimah Police has launched an electronic vehicle registration service in the emirate.

Brigadier General Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the service allows customers to register or acquire individual vehicles transferred from another emirate, as well as to register vehicles through outlets (agencies), through access to the website of the Ministry of Interior, or one of its official electronic channels.

The customer can choose the service online and follow instructions on the site to enter the required official documents, and then activate the service. The service is available round the clock and can be accessed through smartphones as well.

Brigadier Al Hamidi pointed out that the registration of individual vehicles transferred from another emirate is done through the site. Besides the selection of the certificate, the selection of plate needs to be done — whether a reserved plate or new plate (that will be automatically issue from the system). After this, a factory is to be selected for receiving the number plates (factory registration village located in Suhaila area in Ras Al Khaimah). After completion of fee payment, the customer receives the plate number directly from the factory. The ownership details are sent through email.