Ras Al Khaimah: As part of its participation in the ‘UAE Innovates 2021’ initiative, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (Rakta) has launched the ‘Smart Key’ initiative. This is an innovative application that uses artificial intelligence in tightening control over the operational system and the preservation of assets through the intelligent taxi operation feature. The application is linked to a smart camera system, which works on driver identification every 15 minutes to ensure that the driver’s identity is confirmed throughout the vehicle’s operation period. Moreover, the feature is linked to smart meters, through which, the meter can be opened and closed automatically when the driver’s shift starts and ends.
It is worth noting that this technology contributes to enhancing the operational process and ensuring the presence of vehicles in the emirate by tracking taxi drivers’ working hours. It also contributes towards evaluating the performance and development of the operational process.
Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Rakta’s general manager, confirmed that this technology will use Big Data, which will contribute to the development of the transport infrastructure, know the rate of demand, peak hours and actual driver working hours.
This technology is considered a first-of-its-kind in the country and it comes within Rakta’s directives to develop proactive services that guarantee the achievement of its fifth strategic goal — ‘Future shaping’.