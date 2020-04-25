As part of the ease in restrictions in Dubai, malls and shopping centres will open

Eid decorations at Dubai Mall [File image used for illustrative purposes only] Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: After authorities in Dubai announced ease in COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday, Dubai Mall announced that the mall is set to re-open on April 28 between 12pm and 10pm. The social media handle of the venue added that the mall is under extensive preparations to welcome customers back.

“For now, our doors will remain closed as we prepare for your safe return. For essential services updates please visit The Dubai Mall app for further information. We look forward to welcoming you back soon and would like to wish you a blessed Ramadan Kareem,” the tweet said on Friday.

“The health and safety of our customers, employees and tenants remains our top priority. At this time, we are undertaking extensive preparations in order to be able to safely re-open and welcome you back from the 28th April, between 12 noon and 10pm.”

Dubai had implemented a 24-hour movement restriction on residents with people allowed to leave for work or essential purposes only. These restrictions have been eased with certain guidelines.