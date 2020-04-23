Dubai: COVID-19 restrictions have been eased in the emirate, authorities said on Thursday. However there are some rules that are still applicable for the safety and health of the public.
Restaurants and cafés were allowed to open for the public but still not allowed to hold buffets or to serve shisha.
Restaurants will be using only 30% of the outlet’s capacity and will apply a two-metre physical distance between tables.
All diners and staff should be wearing masks at all times.
Also restaurants are asked to use single-use cutlery and to provide food delivery services between 10 pm and 6 am.