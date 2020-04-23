Malls and outlets will be open daily to the public from 12 pm to 10 pm

Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Stock image

Dubai: COVID-19 restrictions have been eased in the emirate, authorities said on Thursday. However there are some rules that are still applicable for the safety and health of the public.

Shopping malls, markets and commercial outlets will be open daily to the public from 12 pm to 10 pm. Visitors will be subject to temperature checks at entrances and will be required to wear masks.

Restaurants and shops are allowed to operate at a maximum of 30 percent capacity. and will not be allowed to hold any events to avoid congestion and crowding.

There will be no valet parking at malls and restaurants. The first hour of parking in shopping malls will be free. Only 25% of the parking spaces will be open in order to reduce overcrowding in malls.

The public should visit a mall only when absolutely necessary.

Malls and shopping centres will have a 24hrs aterilisation operations.

All shopping malls will have a medical isolation room for emergency purposes in case someone in the mall is suspected to be infected with the virus.

Seniors (above the age of 60) and children (3 to 12 years) will not be allowed to enter malls.

As part of a new mandatory policy, purchases cannot be returned or exchanged at all stores and outlets, unless there is a defect