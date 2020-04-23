Residents are expected to follow certain guidelines during the ease in restrictions

Abu Dhabi Police personnel were involved in the campaign to educate workers on the necessity of wearing masks, gloves to protect them from infection due to person-to-person transmission and taking the necessary precautions and staying in their respective accommodation. Image Credit: Screengrab / WAM

Dubai: The ease of restrictions announced in Dubai on Thursday comes with certain rules and guidelines.

General guidelines

• Individuals are prohibited from distributing food except through mass distribution initiatives organised under the supervision of licensed charity organisations and relevant authorities.

• Individuals are advised not to share food with family members living in different homes. If food needs to be shared with relatives or friends living in the same area, it should be transported in sealed containers.

• Reopening of mosques has been postponed since close proximity between worshippers can pose risks of infection. Group prayers are not authorised to be held in public places and mosques. Group prayers and Taraweeh prayers are permitted at home but the worshippers must be from the same family, residing in the house.

• Individuals who step out of their homes for any purpose must wear a face mask and avoid touching any surfaces or their face. They must also use hand sanitisers and wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Seniors and people with chronic diseases or any illness are not allowed to leave the house and must avoid going to public places to ensure their safety.