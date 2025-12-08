GOLD/FOREX
RAKGMO unveils immersive pavilion at BRIDGE Summit

Showcasing Ras Al Khaimah’s vision, innovation and global presence

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
A window into the Emirate’s thriving present and ambitious future
Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) today unveiled its pavilion at the first BRIDGE Summit, held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until December 10.

The interactive showcase offers visitors a deep dive into the Emirate’s sustainable growth journey, media presence, and adoption of best practices in government communication.

Showcasing RAK’s future and innovation

The pavilion highlights the Emirate’s cultural heritage, natural landscapes, strategic location, and world-class infrastructure, positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a prime destination for living, working, investing, and visiting. Cutting-edge technology brings the Emirate’s story to life, emphasising its growth across key sectors and its role as a hub for media and innovation.

Heba Fatani on sustainable vision

“The vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for development in harmony with nature is becoming a reality,” said RAKGMO Director General H.E. Heba Fatani. “We aim to showcase the Emirate’s advancements, leverage innovative media technologies, and highlight its remarkable sustainable development journey.”

Commitment to global media partnerships

Fatani added: “Media is a key partner in shaping the future. Our participation strengthens Ras Al Khaimah’s stature as a destination full of opportunities while expanding partnerships with media institutions worldwide, enhancing public engagement with government initiatives.”

Live coverage and interactive experiences

Visitors to the pavilion can explore Ras Al Khaimah’s unique landscapes—from beaches and mountains to deserts—alongside cultural, lifestyle, and investment highlights. RAKGMO provides live updates across digital platforms, while RAK FM broadcasts interviews and reports from the Summit.

RAKGMO strengthens Emirate’s international profile

Participation in the BRIDGE Summit reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s ambition to be a global hub for strategic communication and creative excellence. The event, described as the world’s largest debut media summit, gathers international media leaders, creators, and policymakers to discuss innovations shaping the future of media.

BRIDGE Summit positions UAE as a global media hub

The Summit features seven content tracks—Technology, Media, Film & Video, Creator Economy, Marketing, Music, and Gaming—offering a platform for collaboration, dialogue, and partnerships across the international media ecosystem.

