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RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Mosque in Khuzam

Eid sermon emphasises unity and Islamic values in RAK

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RAK Ruler and Crown Prince join Eid prayers in Khuzam
RAK Ruler and Crown Prince join Eid prayers in Khuzam

Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness heikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, performed Eid Al Fitr prayer this morning at the Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Mosque in Khuzam, Ras Al Khaimah.

Joining Their Highnesses in prayer were a number of sheikhs; senior officials; heads and directors of federal and local departments, and citizens.

In his sermon, the imam congratulated Muslims on completing the fasting and prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, describing Eid as a day of joy and an opportunity to strengthen bonds of affection, harmony and mutual respect among people.

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He also highlighted the lessons, values and noble principles promoted by Islam, stressing the importance of adhering to them to spread giving and reinforce love within society, while praising Allah Almighty for His countless blessings.

At the conclusion of the sermon, the imam prayed to Allah Almighty to grant President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, continued health and wellbeing, and to bestow development, blessings and prosperity upon the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

He also prayed for mercy and forgiveness for the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Founding Fathers, asking Allah to grant them eternal peace in Paradise.

Related Topics:
RamadanEidRas Al Khaimah

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