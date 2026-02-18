GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

RAK Ruler pardons 407 prisoners on occasion of Ramadan

He pledged to settle their financial liabilities

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
WAM

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 407 prisoners from the emirate's correctional and punitive establishments and pledged to settle their financial liabilities on the advent of Ramadan.

The prisoners’ release comes as part of Sheikh Saud’s keenness to allow pardoned inmates to start a new life and bring about stability to their families.

On this occasion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, gave his directives to proceed with the necessary legal procedures to implement Sheikh Saud’s decision.

The Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah, Hasan Saeed Mehaimed, said that this noble gesture of Sheikh Saud reflects his keenness to give the inmates the opportunity to reintegrate into society and bring happiness to their families and loved ones during the holy month.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Development works covered more than 330,000 square feet

Dubai Municipality opens recreational plazas

29m ago3m read
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah

Fujairah Ruler pardons 125 prisoners on Ramadan

1h ago1m read
UAE President receives US Senator Lindsey Graham

UAE President receives US Senator Lindsey Graham

2h ago1m read
Ramadan: Sheikh Mohammed pardons 1,856 prisoners

Ramadan: Sheikh Mohammed pardons 1,856 prisoners

2h ago1m read