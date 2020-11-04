Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions has launched the ‘Adventure Safely’ campaign to raise awareness and ensure the safety of amateur and professional desert drivers. The campaign, supported by Sharjah Police, commenced last Friday, October 30, and will take place every Friday for the next three weeks.
Salim Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Automotive Solutions, said: “Desert driving is an incredibly arduous task. Besides being skilled, drivers must exercise extra caution when driving across sand dunes and steep sandy cliffs. Additionally, the vehicles used during the drive must be well-equipped to get past the sandy territories. Furthermore, after leaving the desert, drivers must check the condition of the tyres and the air pressure in them as the change in surface can make them susceptible to damage or in certain cases even cause the tyre to burst.”
“As part of the campaign, Rafid will provide a quick check of vehicles before they are taken into the desert. They will assist with tyre checks, charging car batteries, retrieving trapped cars and checking air pressure in tyres before the desert ride as well as after to ensure its fit to operate on regular roads,” he said.
Midfa further said that Rafid’s team and industry experts possess a strong knowledge in vehicle analysis and testing over the years, having accumulated all the experience required to address the diverse needs of customers. Rafid’s active services allow the team to assist customers around the clock, significantly helping reduce accidents. The primary objective of the team at Rafid is to provide high-quality maintenance that helps improve and prolong the life of the vehicle.