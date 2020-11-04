Captain Nabeil Ali Alhantoobi won the award in the Looking Beyond the Licence Plate category — the award for crime detection through vehicle licence plates. Image Credit:

Fujairah: Fujairah Police have won two prestigious awards at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) for their massive achievements in fighting crimes and in ensuing effective policing. The awards were presented by the United States-based IACP in a virtual ceremony.

The Fujairah Police General Command won the Leadership Award in Cooperation for Enforcement of Civil/Military Law. Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Major General Mohammad Ahmad bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, in cooperation with the Fujairah Crisis and Disasters Team won the award. Captain Nabeil Ali Alhantoobi won the award in the Looking Beyond the Licence Plate category — the award for crime detection through vehicle licence plates.

Winning two awards among a wide range of categories at the most distinguished association of chiefs of police is yet another remarkable achievement by Fujairah Police.

Captain Nabeil Ali Alhantoobi Captain Alhantoobi, head of the Criminal Investigation Department at Fujairah Police, in an exclusive interaction with Gulf News, said that the vehicle plate number was always an important law enforcement tool in solving and preventing crime.

He said the department succeeded in solving a number of cases and in preventing crime through vehicle plate numbers.

Looking Beyond the Licence Plate

The IACP leadership in Looking Beyond the Licence Plate Award recognises the dedication and initiative of individual police officers whose daily efforts at traffic stops play a significant part in preventing crimes. This award is designed to substantiate and document the importance of licence plates as law enforcement tools and recognises officers who use licence plates to prevent and detect both civil traffic violations as well as criminal conduct.

While carrying out his daily duties, Captain Alhantoobi, a 15-year veteran at the Fujairah Police General Headquarters, noticed a vehicle carrying a faded licence plate. Captain Alhantoobi intercepted the vehicle and asked the motorist for their driver’s licence and the vehicle licence document. Meanwhile, Captain Alhantoobi noticed that the passenger on the back seat tried to open one of the doors despite it being locked. When asked about the passenger, the motorist panicked and fled the scene. Immediately, Captain Alhantoobi requested support to search the area. From the search, it was revealed that the passenger was a 17-year-old who had been kidnapped and violently assaulted. Due to Captain Alhantoobi’s sharp observation skills and intuition, two suspects were apprehended who are now serving life sentences. His efforts also led to saving the young victim and opening an investigation into the other illicit activities that the suspects were involved in.

Creative efforts

Captain Alhantoobi said: “This is yet another major achievement for the force, which has become a model in policing across the globe.” Behind this milestone “are the great efforts of all the members of Fujairah Police, who all work hard to serve the residents of the emirate,” Captain Alhantoobi added.

He further said that he had heard about the goods news when Lt General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, tweeted about it. “I am so happy to win this award”, he said.

IACP

Captain Alhantoobi has dedicated the award to Lt General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Fujairah Police and other senior officers. The IACP, which comprises about 31,000 law enforcement members from 160 countries, is a pioneering association among police agencies.

“IACP is a powerful and well-known association among police chiefs that was established in 1893. Winning two awards reflects the efficiency of Fujairah Police in serving the UAE and its ability to compete at international events,” Captain Alhantoobi added. He praised the efforts of all the members of Fujairah Police.

Natural disasters

Owing to its proximity to the Indian Ocean, Fujairah is no stranger to natural disasters and crises such as seasonal cyclones, seismic activities and severe flooding. This has led the Fujairah Police General Headquarters (FPGHQ) to be continuously prepared for disaster management and operational procedures for dealing with crises. In 2018, heavy rainfall and flooding had led the FPGHQ to partner with the Fujairah Crisis and Emergency Management Team (FCET) to coordinate and implement the United Nations-mandated ‘My City Getting Ready’ programme. To effectively implement the programme, FPGHQ and the FCET worked closely to create a communications plan, develop innovative solutions and organise sessions for strategic planning and evaluation. From their partnership and cooperation, both the agencies have learnt how to effectively deal with large-scale crises, coordinate with each other, increase both community and staff satisfaction, improve the society’s overall sense of security and minimise the financial impact and loss of life in the community.

Strong support

Major General Al Kaabi said the awards would not have been possible without the strong support of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Lt General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE Ministry of Interior has won 14 prestigious international awards, including six of its officers being crowned among the winners in the Influential Commander Award category, under the age of 40, as part of the recognitions given by IACP. Those honoured included an outstanding group of security chiefs, strategists, commissioners, directors, investigators and law-enforcement professionals.

At a glance — Captain Nabeil Ali Alhantoobi, 34

2004: Joined Fujairah Police.

2009: Graduated as investigative officer.

2010: Became the Director of Criminal Investigation Branch at Fujairah Police.

2017: Appointed Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).