Dubai: In a media briefing, UAE authorities released statistics and updates relating to the pandemic outbreak in the country from October 28 to November 3.
Dr Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesperson for the UAE government said the number of tests increased by 3 per cent from last week, and the number of confirmed cases decreased to 15 per cent. The death rate for this period is 0.4 per cent – which is one of the lowest rates in the world – and a decrease in recovery rate by 9 per cent.
He added that it is possible for a person to be infected again after recovering from it or after taking the vaccination. The body develops antibodies whose longevity varies from one case to another.
Dr Hammadi also said virus mutations and development over time may affect the immunity system and its persistence in the human body.