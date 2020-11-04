UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates, although there are some fog and mist formations in some areas, it is for a short duration and quite manageable.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times. NCM has issued red and yellow alerts due to foggy conditions over Al Minhad area and some parts of Dubai. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed of 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 34 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33 and 36 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 19 °C.