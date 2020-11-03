Abu Dhabi: The emirate's Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic and the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced on Tuesday evening that private schools in Abu Dhabi will welcome students of all levels back starting January, 2021.
ADEK added that they would coordinate with all private schools and support them in implementing the necessary preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of students, and educational and administrative staff.
