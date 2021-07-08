Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, commended the Dubai Civil Defence and the bravery of its firemen for controlling Wednesday night’s fire at Jebel Ali Port.
“Very proud of our teams for the timely and professional way they handled the fire situation at Jebel Ali. By implementing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai], Dubai’s government has exceeded all expectations in responding to emergencies and crises,” said Sheikh Hamdan on his official Twitter account.
The Crown Prince of Dubai’s message to the teams of Civil Defence was made in response to the fire that took place at around midnight on Wednesday.
A massive fire broke out in a container aboard a vessel that was preparing to dock away from Jebel Ali Port. According to Dubai Civil Defence, no fatalities or injuries were reported. There were 14 sailors aboard the ship, who were all safely evacuated.
The ship was carrying 130 containers. Three containers contained flammable materials. There were no explosives inside it or radioactive materials. The blaze was swiftly put under control within 40 minutes. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the explosion