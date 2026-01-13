President Marcos Jr. arrives in the UAE on working visit

A key component of the visit is the signing of two significant bilateral agreements between the Philippines and the UAE: the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defense Cooperation. The CEPA, which serves as a free trade agreement between the two countries, is anticipated to substantially expand Philippine market access in the Middle East, particularly within the Gulf region. Meanwhile, the defense cooperation MOU aims to establish a comprehensive framework for collaboration in advanced defense technologies.