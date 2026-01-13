President Marcos Jr. arrives in the UAE on working visit

Philippine leader to join fellow heads of state in Abu Dhabi, witness key agreements
Philippine leader expected to witness signing of two major bilateral agreements between the Philippines and the UAE: the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defense Cooperation
He is also scheduled to conduct business meetings and engage with members of the Filipino community during his visit.
It is Marcos Jr’ second visit to the UAE in just 14 months
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) late Monday evening (January 12) for a one-day working visit, undertaken at the invitation of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The aircraft carrying President Marcos landed at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi at 11:09 pm UAE time.
He was received by UAE Minister of State His Excellency Saeed Al Hajeri. Also present to welcome the President were Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver, as per the official RTVM.
During the visit, President Marcos is scheduled to join fellow heads of state and government at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), an annual global forum that promotes international cooperation in addressing present and future challenges requiring collective action.
Before he left Manila, President Marcos emphasized that the Philippines is expected to actively participate in discussions on complex and interconnected global issues, including energy, water, finance, food security, and environmental protection.
He added that the forum will provide an opportunity for the Philippines to share its perspectives while drawing valuable insights from other world leaders.
A key component of the visit is the signing of two significant bilateral agreements between the Philippines and the UAE: the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defense Cooperation. The CEPA, which serves as a free trade agreement between the two countries, is anticipated to substantially expand Philippine market access in the Middle East, particularly within the Gulf region. Meanwhile, the defense cooperation MOU aims to establish a comprehensive framework for collaboration in advanced defense technologies.
President Marcos noted that the agreements and outcomes of the visit are expected to yield benefits not only for Filipinos in the Philippines but also for the approximately 900,000 Filipinos currently residing in the UAE.
In addition to attending the international forum, President Marcos is scheduled to hold business meetings and engage with members of the Filipino community during his stay.
Earlier, Ambassador Ver remarked that President Marcos’ second visit to the UAE within a span of 14 months underscores the strengthening bilateral relations between Manila and Abu Dhabi.
He further highlighted emerging areas of cooperation, including climate adaptation, renewable energy, the digital economy, and artificial intelligence.
President Marcos’ visit is considered historic, as he is the first Philippine leader to travel to the UAE since former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s visit in 2008.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox