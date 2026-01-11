What if the Philippines invested $11 million in Tesla in 2015, instead of giving incentives to Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, others?

Participants had to produce 200,000 units in six years to qualify for support.

Goal: Revive local manufacturing and make the Philippines a regional auto production hub.

Benefits: Provided ₱27 billion in incentives over six years; Toyota and Mitsubishi participated by building Vios and Mirage locally.

Success: Limited — only two participants, production volumes low compared with neighbors. Critics said requirements were too high and incentives insufficient to offset costs.