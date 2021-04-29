Dubai: A 25-year-old pregnant doctor in India, who was a former student in Dubai, died following COVID-19 complications back home.
Dr Maha Basheer, who was six months pregnant with her first child, had tested negative but lost her baby days before succumbing to complications on Tuesday.
A native of Kerala, Dr Maha did her schooling in Dubai and also went for medical entrance coaching class here, according to her former classmates. She later moved to India for higher studies and did MBBS in Karnataka.
Dr Maha, who got married last year, became COVID-19 positive by mid-April and was admitted in the same hospital where she was working in Mangalore. Her husband Dr Shawafer Muhammed is currently pursuing MD.
“Apparently, she did not have major symptoms initially. Doctors tried to save the baby first. Unfortunately, they could not and she also succumbed to the complications,” a former batch mate of Dr Maha told Gulf News from India.
Reports from India said Dr Maha had tested negative two days before she passed away. Her final rites were performed at her hometown Thalassery in Kerala on Wednesday.
