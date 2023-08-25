Sharjah: Residents of Sharjah reported a power outage on Friday afternoon which affected several areas in the emirate.

The Sharjah Government Media Office issued a statement clarifying the reason behind power outage — a technical malfunction at a gas plant in Saja’a area.

The office confirmed the electric power cut affected some areas in Sharjah and repair teams swiftly reacted to address and rectify the technical malfunction.

Residents reported the outage at around 1pm in areas including Al Majaz districts 1, 2, and 3, Al Nahda and Al Taawun Al Rahmaniyah, Abu Shagara, Al Mamzar, Al Yarmouk, Al Khan, Al Qasba.

Meanwhile, social media users took to Twitter reporting the outage directed to the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA).

Fadiyah Mohssein, a resident of Al Majaz told Gulf News that at around 1pm the power was cut from their building.

“I thought it was a technical problem at my flat but when I checked, I found there was no electricity in our entire corridor.”

Al Zahia City Centre was also affected by the outage, said resident Abdul Rahman Al Mazimi.

He went on a Friday afternoon stroll with his family there but he found there was no power.

Meanwhile, some residents returning from Friday prayers back to their apartments have reportedly been stuck inside lifts for several minutes after the power went out.

Back-up generator sets kicked in to help residents get out from lifts, while others took the stairs to reach their flats.

Other residents preferred to stay out until the electricity returns.

Power restored

Residents of Al Majaz 1,2,3 and Al Qasba, Al Khan have reported that power was restored in their buildings around 1.38pm.

At 3.20 pm, the Sharjah Government Media Office issued a clarification, stating that a “technical defect in the gas plant in Al Saja’a area caused power outages in some parts in the city of Sharjah.”

Crews immediately sprang into action to fix the malfunction and return electricity service to affected areas, the statement added.