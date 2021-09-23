Umm Al Quwain: Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain and Chairman of the Executive Council, honoured, in his office at the Emiri Diwan, First Sergeant Abdullah Salem Mujiren Al Shamsi from the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command, for his dedication in performing his policing and humanitarian duties.
The policeman had helped an elderly driver after his car had a flat tyre. Sergeant Al Shamsi helped replace the tyre and made sure the elderly person could continue with his trip.
Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla praised the policeman’s efforts and dedication, his sense of responsibility and his proactive nature in reaching out to a person in distress. He stressed that the Umm Al Quwain government was always keen to honour distinguished service in order to encourage more such gestures in the best interest of society.
Sergeant Al Shamsi thanked Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla for honouring him and said he would continue to perform his duty diligently.
The honouring ceremony was also attended by Nasser Saeed Al-Talay, Director of the Amiri Diwan, and Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain.