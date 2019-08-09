190809 eid 1
Abdullah Al Maazmi helps his son Ali try out a ghotra (traditional head gear) at a tailoring shop in Sharjah. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
Gulf News photographers Atiq Ur RehmanVirendra Saklani and Clint Egbert find people buying livestock for slaughter, purchasing new clothes and stocking up on groceries for the festivities. People are having to pay more for sacrificial goats and sheep this year because of higher transport costs and lower supply. Residents spending Eid in the UAE will can enjoy fireworks and other entertainment with family and friends.

Residents are flocking to the Dubai Cattle Market to buy sacrifical livestock for Eid Al Adha Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Malls are offering exciting discounts for Eid Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Shopping for clothes is an important part of Eid Al Adha preparations Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
Residents shop for perfumes in Bur Dubai Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Residents stocking up on groceries for Eid Al Adha at Dubai Festival City Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Tailors are flush with orders for new clothes as residents want to look their best for Eid Al Adha Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News