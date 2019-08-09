Gulf News photographers Atiq Ur Rehman, Virendra Saklani and Clint Egbert find people buying livestock for slaughter, purchasing new clothes and stocking up on groceries for the festivities. People are having to pay more for sacrificial goats and sheep this year because of higher transport costs and lower supply. Residents spending Eid in the UAE will can enjoy fireworks and other entertainment with family and friends.
Pictures: Festive spirit grips UAE
Residents across the UAE are busy preparing for the festival of sacrifice