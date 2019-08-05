Shop late into the night as a select number of malls across the city extend their hours

Some malls in Dubai will stay open late into the night Image Credit: Supplied: Dubai Tourism

Dubai: Malls in Dubai have extended their operating hours for up to 10 days in celebration of Eid Al Adha in order to accommodate late-night shoppers. Visitor traffic at the malls across the UAE usually increase during Eid, providing an opportunity for retailers to bring forward purchases of goods across categories, including fashion, homeware and electronics.

Shopping celebrations and shows will be taking place late into the night at a select number of malls across the city, as mall extend their opening hours.

How late will the malls be open?

Majid Al Futtaim malls, which include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif, will all stay open until 1am, giving shoppers extra time to bag a bargain and grab something to eat at the many food and beverage dining spots.

The Dubai Mall, will remain open until 2am from August 8 to 17, 2019.

Ibn Battuta Mall has also extended its hours for Eid in Dubai. Retailers will remain open until midnight and F&B outlets until 1am. There will also be plenty of performances including the Steam Punk Parade to Flower Theme Performances and Looney Tune Shows.

Dubai Festival City Mall will have their retail shops open until 12am, while the food outlets will be open until 1am. Festival City will be home to a firework by the promenade.