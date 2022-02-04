Dubai: Art Dubai’s 15th edition will feature newly-commissioned, site-specific works by internationally-renowned artists and a unique new digital section that will act as a bridge between the crypto and art world among other highlights, it was announced here today.

Ground-breaking group exhibitions and an ambitious multi-strand talks programme, including the 15th edition of the Global Art Forum, will be part of the event taking place at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, from March 11-13. Previews will take place on March 9 and 10.

Welcoming more than 100 exhibitors from 44 countries, including more than 30 first-time exhibitors, Art Dubai 2022 will be the most extensive edition of the fair to date and one of very few major international art events to take place this spring, the organisers said.

“The 2022 event further reinforces Dubai’s emergence as an international hub for art and culture and a major contributor to conversations about contemporary art.”

Across the UAE, for Art Dubai Week, the country’s leading institutions will present a parallel programme of significant solo and group exhibitions, talks and events.

Pablo del Val, Art Dubai’s Artistic Director commented: “For over 15 years, Art Dubai has been a place to discover and celebrate new trends, creating and facilitating conversations, and celebrating the strength of creative output across the Global South. This year’s programme places particular emphasis on where the physical and digital realms intersect, and represents what is our most ambitious and extensive programme to date.”

Art Dubai is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The event is held in partnership with A.R.M. Holding with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) as the fair’s strategic partner.

Art Dubai’s Modern section will be accompanied by three days of Art Dubai Modern Talks, from March 10-12. Image Credit: Supplied

New exhibition

Art Dubai this year will debut a new exhibition commissioned by and in partnership with Warehouse421 and Salama Bint Hamdan Emerging Artist Fellowship (SEAF). Curated by Maryam Al Dabbagh and Mays Albaik, this show will present a selection of works from the fellowship’s eight-year tenure.

Julius Baer has commissioned Filipino-American light and media artist James Clar (Silverlens) to create an interactive video installation entitled Cloud Seed, for the Julius Baer lounge at the fair. Through the commission, Julius Baer wants to showcase the emergence of mega trends such as digital disruption and how artists are using cutting-edge technology in their practise.

The 2022 itinerary

Art Dubai’s commission for 2022 is INLAND, represented by Fernando Garcia-Dory, who will present a new multi-site installation at the fair and in a variety of locations across Dubai.

Sand Flow will manifest in a range of places and moments, combining visions of Dubai’s past, present and future and examining the ways in which the multiplicity of cultures and communities inhabit the city and their contributions to it. The artwork will incorporate archaeology, hydrology, urbanism and transport as well as the Middle East’s rich oral storytelling traditions, heritage and crafts.

A new fair section exploring the digital and NFT art worlds will examine the context out of which NFTs, cryptocurrency, video art and virtual reality (VR) have grown since the rise of digital art in the 1980s, including those who are leading the way in the rapidly expanding digital art space.

Digital

Art Dubai Digital will feature a curated selection of 17 top international galleries and platforms, and include presentations by some of the most exciting and innovative artists working in the digital space today, including Refik Anadol (Pilevneli) and Uta Bekaia and Denis Davydov (Window Project) as well as multi-artist presentations by Institut, Bright Moments, Fingerprints DAO, Postmasters, Emergeast and Cyber Baat.

COSMODREAMS, an interactive installation by Marina Fedorova, will explore the effects of technological advancements on our lives and environment. The installation combines traditional art and digital technologies in the form of large-scale paintings, sculptures, life-size objects and virtual reality video with interactive panels. Art Dubai Digital will also include an exhibition of new NFTs created by the 12 UAE-based and international artists taking part in this year’s expanded edition of Campus Art Dubai.

Innovative talks

Art Dubai’s 2022 programme will feature an innovative talks programme for a range of audiences. Titled ‘This is the Picture’ and taking place across four days, the 15th edition of the Global Art Forum will examine the worlds of digital artefacts and crypto economies, inviting leading artists, curators, creators, thinkers and technologists to consider a range of topics from non-fungible token (NFT) art and curatorial projects, to crypto gaming and the metaverse, Web 3.0 and Dubai’s new crypto zone. Confirmed participants for 2022 will include noted collectors Guy Ullens and Ryan Zurrer, and pioneering artists Holly Herndon & Mat Dryhurst and Hito Steyerl, and UAE blockchain advocate Saeed Al Darmaki.

Bybit Talks, an eclectically curated series of conversations presented by the titular and leading cryptocurrency exchange, will give visitors greater understanding about the rapid growth in digital platforms, inviting guest speakers to explain more about the basics of cryptocurrency, digital media and NFT art. Participants will include Tamas Banovich, co-founder of Postmasters; Seth Goldstein, co-founder of Bright Moments and Jenn Ellis, co-founder of Aora Space.

Modern section

Art Dubai’s Modern section will be accompanied by three days of Art Dubai Modern Talks (March 10-12), in collaboration with the Dubai Collection, that will examine the life, work and influences of 20th century Modern masters from the Middle East and North Africa. These important artists’ works form the art history of the region from the turn of the 20th century to the 1980s and the series will significantly add to the existing scholarship and research. Participants will include Art Dubai Modern curator Sam Bardaouil, leading Emirati curator Munira Al Sayegh and Nima Sagharchi, Director of Middle Eastern, Islamic and South Asian Art at Bonhams.

Art Dubai Digital will feature a curated selection of 17 top international galleries and platforms. Image Credit: Supplied

Children’s programme

This year’s A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme will feature artist-led workshops for children aged 5-17 years. With a focus on sustainability, the programme will be led by Kenyan artist Cyrus Kabiru, who will work with participants to retrieve and repurpose everyday materials from their homes and schools and transforming them into works of art.

The first A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme will take place at Art Dubai before expanding to take place in 80 schools — reaching more than 5,000 children across Dubai.

Around Town — Art Dubai Week