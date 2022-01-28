Abu Dhabi: Yet another mural has been added to Abu Dhabi’s urban art, and this time, it depicts the pet-friendly nature of the capital’s newest park.
Created by artist Jack Lee, it is featured on a facade at the Sheikha Fatima Park, and shows three dogs peering through a hole.
The mural was realised through a partnership between Lee and Imkan Properties, which developed the park in Al Khalidiya area under a partnership with the Abu Dhabi City Municipality.
Park transformation
In the past, a park in the area, known as the Khalidiyah Ladies Park, catered only to women and children. It was transformed to a lifestyle park, which integrates conventional park elements with new activities and components, including a dedicated pet area.
“The project is part of our long-term commitment to bring urban art to the community of Abu Dhabi. Having large-scale works of art in the park will not only enhance our city’s quality of place by making it more soulful, but it will also give members of our community the opportunity to engage with art on a day to day basis,” Imkan said in a statement.
Lee too expressed hope that his work will enhance the visitor experience at Sheikha Fatima Park.
“Nature and art make us human, heal our psyche, and provide rejuvenation when we most need it. The success of my work will depend on its ability to engage the public. Moreover, artwork is created by individuals, but they are ultimately valued and empowered by society,” she said.
Different zones
The 46,000 square-metre urban space was formally opened in December 2021. It is divided into three experiential areas: an Adventure Zone, a Discovery Zone, and an Experience Zone. Activities in the park centre around the wellbeing of the community with a year-round calendar of wellness and fitness events, family-friendly interactive activations, and retail spaces featuring boutique shops and food and beverage pop-ups.