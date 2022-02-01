Dubai: Dubai will be transformed into an open art exhibition with various installations and events during February and March under Dubai Art Season (DAS) 2022.

Under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the authority announced on Tuesday that a unique mix of artistic and cultural events will be held under the umbrella of the DAS.

This year’s edition includes a set of creative initiatives and events that will be organised across Dubai under the theme ‘Take a Walk on the Art Side’, transforming the emirate into an open art exhibition that invites citizens, residents and visitors to enjoy “exceptional experiences”.

A live art event in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Literary festival

Over the course of two months, DAS will feature a comprehensive arts and cultural festival that will begin with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, held in partnership with Dubai Culture from February 3 to 13 at Al Habtoor City Hotels. Beginning with the ‘Emirati Cultural Day,’ the festival will shed light on the richness of Emirati literature.

Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai will also see a series of artistic and cultural festivities. At these events, young pianists will revive the works of the late Polish musician Frederic Chopin at Poland Pavilion, while Digital Art Wall at New Zealand Pavilion will provide visitors the opportunity to choose and comment on one of 120 artworks from New Zealand to be hung on the wall.

Meanwhile, the Hammour House brings together fishermen, scientists, artists and 3,000 students to create a community artwork at The Jamjar Gallery in Alserkal Avenue.

Design festival

The Sikka Art and Design Festival 2022 will return in its 10th edition from March 15 to 24 in the Al Fahidi historical neighbourhood, with events that celebrate creativity and aesthetic excellence across various art forms, including visual arts, theatre, music, film and singing, with the participation of emerging talent from the UAE and GCC.

Art Dubai

The season’s programme also includes the Art Dubai, the Middle East’s leading international art fair, which showcases contemporary and modern art from around the world. The event, which will see art enthusiasts from across the world converging on Dubai, features many workshops, lectures and events from March 11 to 13 in Madinat Jumeirah. This year’s edition of the exhibition features a special section exploring the world of digital and crypto arts.

The two-month season will showcase various artworks in galleries Image Credit: Supplied

World Art Dubai

The season also features World Art Dubai, which will provide an ideal destination for art enthusiasts, institutional buyers and collectors to satisfy their artistic aspirations. Held from March 16-19, the exhibition reinforces the city’s position as a prominent cultural and artistic hub that embraces a unique blend of art, education and entertainment.

Art award

As part of the season’s activities, Dubai Culture in partnership with Bulgari, will announce the winners of the Bulgari Contemporary Art Award on February 9. The award was launched in July 2021 with the support of the Italy Pavilion at Expo to provide an innovative platform to support local talent in the field of contemporary arts. The authority, in cooperation with the Bulgari Group, is also holding an exhibition to display the works of all participants in the award from February 3 to 9 at the Van de Goudenberg Art Gallery in Dubai International Financial Centre.

More events

Dubai Art Season will also feature a wide range of other rich artistic and cultural experiences and events. On March 28, DIFC Sculpture Park will display an eclectic collection of public art installations along two waterways surrounding the iconic DIFC Gate. The Park displays regional and international works for the enjoyment of the public and visitors to the DIFC area.

The Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation will launch the ‘Eshraqat’ exhibition on Wednesday, and the digital art theatre on February 18 and 19, where a unique blend of classical music and digital art can be experienced. The season will also witness a series of art exhibitions organized by Art Jameel until the end of March as well as a series of Foundry exhibitions, which began on January 17 and continue until February 25. The Akaas Visual Arts Centre will also hold an exhibition from February 5-15 in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Other activities include the Aisha Alabbar Gallery in Al Quoz, and a group exhibition sponsored by Tashkeel centre and Emirati artist Jassim Al Awadhi.