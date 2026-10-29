The week-long programme strengthens cooperation between the Philippines and the UAE
Dubai: The Philippines is looking to learn from the UAE's government practices to improve public service delivery, with 27 Filipino government leaders taking part in a capacity-building programme focused on digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and public sector innovation.
Organised by the UAE Government Experience Exchange Office (UAE GEEO) under the Executive Leadership Programme, the initiative has brought together virtual learning sessions and field visits to give officials practical insights into government modernisation.
The study visit has taken place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from October 11 to 17, offering participants opportunities to learn from UAE government entities and explore approaches to improving services, strengthening institutional capabilities, and enhancing government performance.
The programme has covered digital transformation, AI, public policy innovation, future readiness, government service design, leadership, and decision-making.
Mohamed bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Experience Exchange, has noted that sharing expertise and building the capabilities of government leaders were central to the UAE's Government Experience Exchange Programme.
“The Philippines Executive Leadership Programme participants’ visit to the UAE provided valuable opportunities to explore the country's leading government practices and gain the knowledge needed to develop strategic projects and initiatives across various fields of government work,” said Taliah.
During the programme, participants have explored practices developed by 15 leading government entities and institutions, with a focus on using advanced technologies to modernise operations and improve service efficiency.
The organisations have included the UAE GEEO, the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, the Artificial Intelligence Office, the Ministry of Community Empowerment, and Abu Dhabi's TAMM platform.
Participants have also visited the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Dubai Chambers, Dubai Future Foundation, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Mubadala Investment Company, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar).
The visits have provided opportunities to examine different approaches to digital government, innovation, and public service delivery.
The programme has also included practical work, with participants forming joint teams to develop strategic projects and innovative initiatives across key sectors.
These have included investment and economic development, community empowerment, employment pathways and skills development, digital transformation, AI, government service development, and public-private partnerships.
The projects have been intended to help participants translate the knowledge exchanged during the programme into initiatives across different areas of government work.
Among the participating officials were Danielle Marie Rieza-Culangen, deputy executive secretary at the Philippine Office of the Executive Secretary; Erwin Sta. Ana, undersecretary; and Alemar Mosquito, assistant secretary.
In a statement, the Philippine Office of the Executive Secretary has expressed its appreciation to the UAE government, particularly the GEEO, for hosting the delegation and sharing government knowledge and best practices.
“The Philippine government extends its sincere appreciation to the government of the United Arab Emirates, particularly the UAE GEEO, for its warm hospitality, generous sharing of knowledge and best practices, and continued commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two countries,” wrote the office.
“This partnership reflects the enduring friendship between the Philippines and the UAE and their shared commitment to innovation and excellence in public service.”
The UAE and the Philippines has established their strategic partnership in February this year, with cooperation covering six areas, government performance, capacity building, government innovation, government excellence, digital transformation and AI, and gender balance.
Since the partnership has started, the two governments have conducted 104 workshops and built the capacities of 257 government officials and leaders.
The latest programme adds to these efforts by giving Filipino government leaders the opportunity to study UAE practices and develop initiatives eyed at improving public sector performance and service delivery.