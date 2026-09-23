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Philippine president joins Dubai in mourning Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid

Marcos extends condolences to Sheikh Mohammed and Al Maktoum family

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Funeral prayers were performed for the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai
Funeral prayers were performed for the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai
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Dubai: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has joined Dubai in mourning the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, extending his condolences to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“I extend my deepest and sincerest sympathies to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the passing of his beloved brother His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” said Marcos in a statement.

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Philippines stands with Dubai

Marcos has shared that the Filipino people, the Philippine government, and his family join the people of Dubai and the Al Maktoum family in mourning.

In addition, he has offered a prayer for Sheikh Ahmed, asking God to grant him mercy and eternal life in paradise.

“May God grant him mercy and eternity in Paradise, and grant the Al Maktoum family patience, strength, and solace during this difficult time,” stated Marcos.

The Philippine president’s statement has also highlighted the ties between the Philippines and the UAE, where a large Filipino community lives and works.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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