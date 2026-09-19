Philippine Consulate in Dubai braces for passport renewal surge

More Filipinos expected to seek renewals from 2027 as 10-year passports near expiry
Dubai: The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is preparing for an expected rise in passport renewal applications as the first batch of 10-year Philippine passports approaches expiry.
Consul general Ambrosio Brian Enciso III has noted that the increase could begin as early as next year, as Filipinos planning international travel need to ensure their passports have sufficient validity.
“The first wave of passports with 10-year validity will expire in 2028. We are expecting more clients who will come for passport renewal services by next year as passports have to be valid for at least six months when travelling,” stated Enciso.
The consulate currently handles about 80 to 100 passport issuance and renewal applicants each day.
Its jurisdiction covers Dubai and the Northern Emirates, including Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, serving more than 700,000 Filipinos.
With demand expected to grow, the consulate has been reviewing its staffing arrangements to strengthen its capacity to handle applications.
“We are looking into reconfiguring our staff complement in our consular section to be more responsive to the needs of our clients,” shared Enciso.
As part of the preparations, consular personnel have recently underwent a retooling seminar covering passport processing and back-end operations.
The training has included a review of application requirements and the laws, rules, and regulations governing passport issuance and renewal. Staff have also discussed practical cases to ensure applications are handled consistently in line with established procedures.
The initiative has been aimed at strengthening both the technical knowledge of personnel and the systems supporting passport processing.
The Department of Foreign Affairs has begun issuing Philippine passports with 10-year validity in 2018, replacing the shorter validity period for eligible applicants.
The consulate has encouraged Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to check their passport expiry dates and renew early, particularly if they have international travel plans.
Early renewal can also help applicants avoid longer waiting times as demand increases in the coming years.