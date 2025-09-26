World’s first net-zero mosque to open in Abu Dhabi this October

Ancient building methods meet modern technology in a global sustainability milestone
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to open the world’s first net-zero energy mosque in October — a pioneering project that combines ancient rammed-earth construction with cutting-edge solar technology to create a place of worship that produces no carbon emissions, according to CNN.
Commissioned by Masdar City, one of the world’s most ambitious sustainable urban developments, and designed by British consultancy Arup, the mosque will generate 100 per cent of its energy needs on-site through solar power.
The design integrates passive cooling, circular principles, and smart systems to cut energy use by one-third and reduce water consumption by more than half. Achieving net-zero is difficult in any climate, but in the Gulf — with extreme heat and sunlight — the task is even more challenging.
By Islamic law, the qibla wall must face Mecca, limiting the architects’ ability to optimise orientation. “Often we would want to minimise solar impact through orientation,” explained Paul Simmonite, associate director at Arup. “Instead, we had to use canopies, angled windows, skylights, insulation, and reflective materials.”
The team drew inspiration from Al Bidyah Mosque, the UAE’s oldest surviving mosque, built in the 15th century. Soil from a local quarry was used to construct the 60-metre-wide qibla wall, designed to withstand intense heat while blending with the desert landscape.
“That entire western façade, which receives the most sunlight, is double fortified,” said Amna Al Zaabi of Masdar City. “A structure of this scale using rammed earth has never been attempted in the UAE.”
The mosque’s minimalist yet monumental style merges heritage with innovation. Smart sensors monitor occupancy, temperature and humidity, activating fans or air conditioning only when required. Once open, the mosque will accommodate up to 1,300 worshippers.
“This project is a blueprint for future mosques, and possibly other community spaces,” said Al Zaabi.
The net-zero mosque follows the Estidama Mosque, also in Masdar City, which earned LEED Platinum certification in 2023. Designed by X-Architects, it uses solar panels, grey water recycling and a sunken courtyard to regulate temperature.
“We wanted a mosque inspired by Islamic architecture but reflecting today’s technology and methods,” said X-Architects co-founder Farid Esmaeil.
Khaled Alawadi, professor at Khalifa University, said sustainability is now an important design imperative: “The language of mosque design has changed in the past decade. What matters most are the essentials — the minarets, the dome, the mihrab. Beyond that, design should evolve.”
