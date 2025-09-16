With her foot, Emirati artist defies cerebral palsy and paints a life of colour

For the artist, living with cerebral palsy has never been a barrier to creativity
Sharjah: In a studio filled with brushes, canvases, and bold colors, Moza Abdullah bin Dheiban paints not with her hands, but with her foot.
For the 28-year-old Emirati artist, living with cerebral palsy has never been a barrier to creativity. Instead, it has become the force that fuels her art.
Diagnosed with dystonia, a form of cerebral palsy that affects muscle control, Bin Dheiban found a way to transform physical limitation into a new artistic language.
Nine years ago, she began experimenting with painting by holding the brush between her toes, driven by determination and countless hours of practice.
What began as trial and perseverance has since matured into a body of work that blends technique, passion, and resilience.
Her persistence has not gone unnoticed. Today, she is recognized as the most prolific artist at Sharjah’s “Art for All Center,” where dozens of her paintings now hang.
“I wanted to prove to myself that nothing can stop me from creating,” Bin Dheiban said in an interview earlier this year, describing her journey from self-doubt to recognition.
Her paintings have earned her admiration across the Emirates, but her influence extends beyond galleries and exhibitions. She has become a quiet ambassador of perseverance, showing that art can serve as both personal liberation and a universal message of resilience.
