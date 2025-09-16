Family is precious: Sibling bonds celebrated at Sharjah congress

World Congress 2025 explores how siblings step up as lifelong supporters and advocates
Sharjah: At the heart of every family lies the quiet, enduring bond between siblings — a bond that can be a lifeline for a child with an intellectual disability. This was the focus of a powerful session titled “Siblings as Leaders in the Family” at the ‘World Congress 2025 We Are Inclusion,’ which opened today at Expo Centre Sharjah.
The event, inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, marks the first time the Congress has been hosted in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
The session explored the critical role siblings play in supporting one another, their families, and wider communities. It was hosted by the Sibling Working Group of Inclusion International, which champions siblings’ voices and experiences.
Facilitated by Charlotte Pyke of Inclusive Education Canada and self-advocate Danny Dickson, the session drew participants from countries including Canada, Japan, Ireland, and Kuwait. Many shared personal stories of caring for a brother or sister with a disability and how the experience shaped their lives.
Dickson, representing Inclusion Australia, reflected on his own journey of overcoming disability and becoming an advocate. “Family is precious, and one should look after and cherish them,” he said, stressing the importance of strong sibling ties when parents are overwhelmed with other responsibilities.
From Ireland, Guillaume Giaccino spoke about caring for his sister, noting that siblings often juggle multiple roles. “Continuous dialogue is essential to ensure the best support for everyone in the family,” he said.
Kimber Bialik, Director of Programmes and Network Development at Inclusion International, highlighted the importance of involving siblings in care decisions. “Parents want to ensure the child with an intellectual disability has support and does not end up in an institution. But sometimes they hesitate to involve the other children,” she explained.
Stories of resilience and love came from across the globe. Shabina Bano from India recalled caring for her brother with cerebral palsy since the age of four, making sure he was included in every celebration. She even chose a partner who embraced and supported her brother.
From Kenya, Fayel Odeny, Co-Chair of the Sibling Working Group, described the struggles of caring for an older sister in a large family. “I rebelled when the responsibility was placed on me. I was a troubled teen, missing out on parties and simple joys. It takes a toll,” she admitted. Over time, however, she grew into a leader, extending care beyond her sister to her community.
Participants also broke into smaller groups to discuss long-term planning, parental support, and bridging generational gaps. Many noted that older siblings — often daughters — carry the heaviest caregiving responsibilities. They agreed that peer networks of parents and adult siblings could provide much-needed guidance and support.
Concluding the session, Charlotte Pyke underlined that many siblings aspire to leadership roles beyond the family, influencing communities and organisations. She also announced new initiatives for 2025, including a global map of sibling organisations and a framework to ensure their representation in Inclusion International’s decision-making.
The World Congress 2025 We Are Inclusion runs until September 17, bringing together over 500 participants from 74 countries. With 152 speakers from 160 organisations across 59 sessions, the event — co-organised by Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Inclusion International, in partnership with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau — serves as a global platform to share best practices and advance the rights and inclusion of persons with intellectual disabilities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox