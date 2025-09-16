Family is precious: Sibling bonds celebrated at Sharjah congress

The World Congress 2025 We Are Inclusion runs until September 17, bringing together over 500 participants from 74 countries. With 152 speakers from 160 organisations across 59 sessions, the event — co-organised by Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Inclusion International, in partnership with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau — serves as a global platform to share best practices and advance the rights and inclusion of persons with intellectual disabilities.

Concluding the session, Charlotte Pyke underlined that many siblings aspire to leadership roles beyond the family, influencing communities and organisations. She also announced new initiatives for 2025, including a global map of sibling organisations and a framework to ensure their representation in Inclusion International’s decision-making.

From Kenya, Fayel Odeny, Co-Chair of the Sibling Working Group, described the struggles of caring for an older sister in a large family. “I rebelled when the responsibility was placed on me. I was a troubled teen, missing out on parties and simple joys. It takes a toll,” she admitted. Over time, however, she grew into a leader, extending care beyond her sister to her community.

Stories of resilience and love came from across the globe. Shabina Bano from India recalled caring for her brother with cerebral palsy since the age of four, making sure he was included in every celebration. She even chose a partner who embraced and supported her brother.

Kimber Bialik, Director of Programmes and Network Development at Inclusion International, highlighted the importance of involving siblings in care decisions. “Parents want to ensure the child with an intellectual disability has support and does not end up in an institution. But sometimes they hesitate to involve the other children,” she explained.

From Ireland, Guillaume Giaccino spoke about caring for his sister, noting that siblings often juggle multiple roles. “Continuous dialogue is essential to ensure the best support for everyone in the family,” he said.

Dickson, representing Inclusion Australia, reflected on his own journey of overcoming disability and becoming an advocate. “Family is precious, and one should look after and cherish them,” he said, stressing the importance of strong sibling ties when parents are overwhelmed with other responsibilities.

Sharjah: At the heart of every family lies the quiet, enduring bond between siblings — a bond that can be a lifeline for a child with an intellectual disability. This was the focus of a powerful session titled “Siblings as Leaders in the Family” at the ‘World Congress 2025 We Are Inclusion,’ which opened today at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.