More than 960 performers will take part in celebrations in Abu Dhabi from December 1 to 5
Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, will celebrate Eid Al Etihad 2026 with daily fireworks, national parades and a special show featuring more than 960 performers from December 1 to 5.
The main show, titled “Union Tableau”, will feature five scenes blending Emirati heritage with international arts. It will use sound, lighting and laser effects, along with the festival’s Emirati Fountain.
The “Union Parade” will feature 10 horses decorated in the colours of the UAE flag, 15 camels representing a traditional Emirati family caravan and 13 international and carnival troupes. Lantern displays and folk performances will also be part of the celebrations.
The festival opened on October 30 and will run until March 13, 2027. This season features 39 pavilions representing cultures from around the world, offering traditional products, food, interactive activities and performances.
Emirati heritage remains at the heart of the festival. A heritage village recreates traditional Emirati life, while folk markets showcase local crafts, clothing, food and cultural performances.
Throughout the season, fireworks light up the sky on weekend evenings. Visitors can also enjoy folk performances, music, carnival parades and nightly shows at the Emirati Fountain, featuring lights, lasers and giant screens.
The festival also has rides, virtual reality experiences and dedicated children's areas. Other attractions include the Floating Market and the Rare Species Reserve.
The festival provides small and medium-sized businesses, craftspeople and home-based entrepreneurs with a platform to sell their products directly to visitors.
Items on offer include handicrafts, traditional clothing, perfumes, incense and food. Government entities also have pavilions where they showcase their services and initiatives.
The festival is held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and supervised by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
General admission: Dh10 per person
Free entry: Children under three, senior citizens aged 60 and above, and People of Determination
VIP boxes: Available through the festival website
Sunday to Thursday: 4pm to midnight
Friday, Saturday and public holidays: 4pm to 1am