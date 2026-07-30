Meet the 80-year-old designer behind Mercato Mall celebrating 50 years in the UAE: 'This is my country, my home'

She was rushing her then 13-year-old daughter to horse riding, in a hurry, when she took a wrong turn. Driving fast, she didn't notice the road was about to run out, and before she could react, the tarmac gave way to open desert. The car shot off the edge and buried itself in the sand. She couldn't move it. There was nothing and nobody around, and the closest building she could make out was at least a 45-minute walk across the dunes, an impossible trek in the heat with a young girl beside her.