Several parents of neurodiverse children, he said, first came through the doors hoping only for a very simple level of engagement, any activity at all. What some of those kids went on to achieve outstripped that completely. With persistence from the parents, the child and the coaches together, he described kids learning skills impressive even next to their peers, going from struggling to walk in a straight line to running along walls and pulling off flips. Some of those before-and-after transformations have since drawn millions of views online, precisely because of how far the child travelled.