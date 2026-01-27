Sharjah student,13, from Kerala strikes lucky at Dubai Jewellery Group's mega DSF prize
Dubai: A 13-year-old Indian expat boy from Kerala has become the proud owner of one kilogram of gold after winning the mega raffle of Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2025–26.
Aniketh R Nair, an eighth-grade student from Sharjah, received his prize worth over half a million dirhams at current record-high gold prices from Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman of Dubai Jewellery Group, on Monday, in what turned out to be a life-changing moment for the teenager and his family.
Speaking exclusively to Gulf News, the young winner's father, R Nair, a regional sales manager at an international company, said that the family purchased a bracelet for Aniketh on January 8.
When they entered the raffle in Aniketh's name at Chittilappilly Jewellers' Al Qusais branch, little did the family know that it would lead to an extraordinary windfall.
“When I got the call, I thought obviously it was a scam. I keep getting messages related to various scams,” Nair told Gulf News.
However, after verifying the ticket number and name on the official website of DJG, the family was surprised and the reality sunk in.
“We are all happy because we have never won anything like this,” said Nair.
Reflecting on his son's character, Nair shared a touching perspective. "He is a kind and helpful child. We always tell him if you do good, good things will happen to you. I believe that is happening."
The father of two – Aniketh has an elder sister studying in grade 11 – plans to invest the windfall wisely. “VAT is a concern. I will have to make that payment, and the rest I will spend on my children's education and future,” he explained.
Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman of Dubai Jewellery Group, described the occasion as particularly special. He said awarding the mega DSF prize is a celebration of trust, transparency, and shared joy.
"The excitement of a young winner perfectly symbolises the magic of Dubai Shopping Festival and the enduring appeal of gold. This is a very special moment – not just for the young winner and his family, but for all of us in the jewellery industry of Dubai."
After handing over four 250g gold bars (totalling 1 kg) to Aniketh, Abdulla congratulated him, saying: "Today you are a winner of four quarter kilos of gold, and it is the highest price of gold ever. You are very lucky to win it from Dubai, City of Gold."
The mega prize was part of the DJG’s DSF promotion that ran from December 5, 2025, to January 11, 2026. Shoppers who spent Dh1,500 or more at any participating jewellery outlet were entered into the raffle for a chance to win up to five kilos of gold. Across the Dubai Shopping Festival promotion, four weekly winners each received a quarter kilo of gold.
