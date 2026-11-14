How this Lebanese expat supports women and underprivileged children through adventures in UAE

He turned his passion for the outdoors into a career and a platform for community work
Dubai: For Lebanese expat Tarek Zeidan, adventure is about more than climbing mountains or exploring hiking trails. It is also a way to bring people together, create opportunities, and make a difference in communities.
An architect, mountaineer, survival expert, and endurance athlete, Zeidan has spent more than 20 years working in the UAE’s outdoor sector. He currently leads Columbia Hike Society adventures and events across the GCC and Middle East, helping people discover the outdoors and connect through shared experiences.
Apart from his professional work, he has established several initiatives focused on humanitarian support, women’s empowerment, and preserving local heritage in Lebanon.
Born and raised in a small Lebanese mountain village, Zeidan has developed his connection with nature from an early age. However, the 2006 war in Lebanon has prompted him to leave his homeland for stability and better opportunities.
The UAE has been the place where he decided to start a new chapter.
“What initially brought me here was the search for opportunity, but what made me stay was the experience of growing, belonging, and being able to turn my ambitions into reality,” Zeidan told Gulf News.
Over the years, the UAE has given him the opportunity to turn his passion for the outdoors into a profession. He has contributed to the development of the hiking and adventure community, organised large-scale outdoor events, and worked with international brands and local stakeholders.
He has also found an environment where people from different nationalities and backgrounds could come together through common interests.
The experience has formed his understanding of success, which he believes should be measured not only by personal achievements but also by the opportunities created for others.
While much of Zeidan’s work takes place outdoors, his community initiatives focus on supporting people and preserving traditions.
Through Yook, he supports women in his hometown in Lebanon by promoting traditional food production and rural heritage. The initiative aims to support women’s empowerment while helping preserve local practices and traditions that are part of the community’s identity.
His other initiative, Mount Kneisseh Adventures, also centres on community development in Lebanon. For him, maintaining a connection with his roots is important, even after building a life abroad.
“Lebanon will always be my roots, my identity, and the place that shaped my connection with nature. But the UAE has become an equally important part of my life,” shared Zeidan.
Another important part of his work is HappyNas Humanitarian Adventurer, an initiative focused on supporting underprivileged children and orphans.
Zeidan has noted that the knowledge, experience, and opportunities people gain should eventually be shared with those who may not have access to the same resources.
His humanitarian involvement has also extended to the UAE. He has served as a project leader with Blood Donor UAE, working with the Ministry of Health and local blood banks to organise regular mobile blood donation campaigns across Dubai and Sharjah.
He has also participated in humanitarian campaigns through the UAE Red Crescent, supporting relief efforts for communities affected by difficult circumstances in Syria, Palestine, the Philippines, Lebanon, and Pakistan.
“Giving back is not about how much you give, it is about how genuinely you care and how consistently you contribute,” explained Zeidan.
Beyond humanitarian campaigns, Zeidan has seen outdoor activities as another way of giving back. Through his work in the UAE, he aims to make outdoor experiences accessible, encourage healthier lifestyles, and introduce more people to nature.
Leading hiking adventures has paved way for him to bring together people who might otherwise never meet. These experiences teach important life skills, including resilience, teamwork, respect and responsibility towards the environment.
His interest in wellbeing has extended beyond physical activity. He is a certified holistic coach specialising in sound healing and breathwork.
For him, being a humanitarian adventurer means using personal interests and professional experience to create a positive impact rather than focusing solely on individual accomplishments.
“One of the most rewarding feelings is seeing someone discover a new passion, overcome a personal challenge, gain confidence, or find an opportunity they never thought possible,” stated Zeidan.
Having spent more than two decades building his career and community in the UAE, Zeidan has encouraged newcomers to look beyond professional success when starting a life in the Emirates.
“Don’t come to the UAE only to build a career, come with the intention of building a meaningful life,” said Zeidan.
He has advised residents to remain curious, work hard, embrace the country’s diversity, and build genuine relationships. He has emphasised that people should support the communities around them and make giving back part of their lives.
Most importantly, he has urged everyone to measure success by the positive difference they make rather than their job titles or financial achievements.
“The UAE has given many of us the opportunity to build our dreams. I believe the best way to appreciate that opportunity is to help others build theirs.”