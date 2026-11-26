Commenting on the appointment, Vish Narain, Executive Chairman of TruDoc, said: "Dr Tarek has been instrumental in shaping TruDoc into the healthcare organization it is today. He is more of a cofounder to this great company. His ability to combine deep clinical expertise with strategic and commercial leadership has been central to our growth and evolution. Dr. Tarek brings the vision, experience, and commitment needed to guide TruDoc through its next phase of growth and deliver lasting value to patients, partners, and healthcare systems across the region."