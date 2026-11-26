Leadership appointment follows TruDoc's $15 million Pre-Series B funding round
TruDoc Healthcare, a leading virtual hospital and health tech start-up in the Middle East, has announced Dr Tarek Turk, MD, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone in the company's next phase of global expansion and growth.
Dr Turk, who initially joined TruDoc as Chief Medical Officer and then served as Chief of Staff (Chief Commercial & Medical Officer), brings extensive experience in healthcare leadership, clinical innovation, and commercial strategy. Since joining TruDoc in 2022, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's evolution, strengthening its clinical capabilities, expanding its service portfolio, and advancing its commercial strategy across multiple markets.
His appointment comes at a defining moment for TruDoc, following its successful $15 million Pre-Series B funding round and the milestone of serving more than 2.5 million lives over 15 years. These achievements position the company to accelerate its expansion and deepen its role in transforming healthcare accessibility, affordability, and delivery across the GCC and beyond.
As CEO, Dr Turk will lead TruDoc's strategic growth and operational expansion across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and wider global markets starting with the GCC, with a focus on strengthening partnerships with governments, insurers, healthcare institutions, and corporate organizations. Central to his vision is the continued development of TruDoc's integrated, virtual-first healthcare model, which brings together primary care, chronic disease management, home diagnostics, pharmacy services, medical value travel and hospital-at-home solutions.
By combining clinical expertise with digital innovation, TruDoc aims to make high-quality healthcare more accessible, convenient, and cost-effective, while supporting healthcare systems in addressing growing demand and the increasing burden of chronic diseases. Dr. Turk will also oversee the continued evolution of TruDoc's Super Health App, strengthening the integration of technology and clinical services to enhance patient engagement, improve continuity of care, and support better health outcomes.
Commenting on the appointment, Vish Narain, Executive Chairman of TruDoc, said: "Dr Tarek has been instrumental in shaping TruDoc into the healthcare organization it is today. He is more of a cofounder to this great company. His ability to combine deep clinical expertise with strategic and commercial leadership has been central to our growth and evolution. Dr. Tarek brings the vision, experience, and commitment needed to guide TruDoc through its next phase of growth and deliver lasting value to patients, partners, and healthcare systems across the region."
Reflecting on his appointment, Dr Tarek Turk, Chief Executive Officer of TruDoc, said: "I am honored to take on the role of CEO at such an important moment in TruDoc's journey. Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of working alongside an exceptional team committed to challenging traditional healthcare models and making quality care more accessible to the communities we serve. Healthcare across our region is undergoing a fundamental transformation. The growing demand for accessible, efficient, and patient-centered services presents a tremendous opportunity to rethink how care is delivered.
At TruDoc, we believe the future of healthcare lies in combining clinical excellence, technology, and innovative care models to bring healthcare closer to patients, wherever they are. My priority is to build on the strong foundation we have established, deepen our partnerships across the GCC, and scale solutions that deliver meaningful, sustainable improvements in patient outcomes and healthcare accessibility. I look forward to leading TruDoc into its next chapter, working with our teams and partners to shape a more connected, accessible, and sustainable healthcare future."
Dr Turk brings more than 15 years of international experience spanning clinical medicine, healthcare research, digital health innovation, and executive leadership.
He holds a PhD from the University of Alberta, Canada, and a Doctor of Medicine degree from Damascus University. He has also contributed to medical research through dozens of peer-reviewed publications. Since joining TruDoc in 2022, Dr Turk has held several senior leadership positions, including Product Owner, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Medical & Operations Officer, and Chief of Staff, progressively expanding his responsibilities across clinical strategy, operations, product development, and commercial growth.
Prior to TruDoc, his professional experience included serving as an Advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO) in Switzerland, Senior Research Lead at the University of Alberta, Medical Director at Medicus AI, and Referee and Author for The Cochrane Collaboration in the United Kingdom.
His multidisciplinary background, combining clinical knowledge, research expertise, and business leadership, positions him to guide TruDoc through its next phase of innovation, expansion, and long-term growth.