Tristar Group signs agreement for Aegis Logistics to become majority shareholder

Tarek Sultan, Chairman of Agility Global PLC said: “Over 23 years of Agility’s ownership, Eugene Mayne’s strong leadership and Tristar’s operational excellence, combined with Agility’s patient capital and active management, have transformed Tristar into a world-class global integrated energy logistics provider. Operating across 30+ countries today, Tristar’s comprehensive suite of solutions, combined with the scale of its energy infrastructure, deep customer partnerships, and forward-thinking approach to lower carbon technology, position the company as a leader in the sector. We wish Tristar and Aegis every success as they embark on the next chapter of growth.”