Tristar calls for greater focus on seafarer welfare

Eugene Mayne, Group Chief Executive, Tristar Group said: “Seafarers are at the center of our maritime business. Since our entry into the sector in 2016, we have had the privilege of working with highly skilled and dedicated seafarers whose contributions to the growth of our business have been invaluable. They are the unsung heroes of global trade, and through Safety at Sea, we wanted to give them a platform where their voices could be heard, and their concerns translated into meaningful action.”