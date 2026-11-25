Sessions were built around real cases and candid discussion, following an opening keynote by Alex Dolgopolov and M&A Trends in the Middle East led by Zubin Chiba of PwC, alongside an afternoon keynote from Mohammad Jomaa, CEO of Coface, on Growth through Uncertainty: from Prediction to Preparedness. In Finance, Mortaza Nadjafi of Roland Berger and Bernd Martens of Malakut led a fireside on Restructuring in the Age of AI, while Aleem Siddiqui of MBRF, Zena Brake of Allianz Trade, and Vanessa Balaji of Malakut tackled Predicting Payment Defaults: What CFOs Need to Watch. The Risk stream featured two fireside discussions: Risk Management During Active Conflict, with Mohamed Eissa (CEO, Metra Group) and Hemant Pincha (Supervisory Board Member, AJ Steel), moderated by Sajith Kumar (CCO, Malakut), and Credit Under Fire: When Revenue Rises but Cash Doesn't, featuring Ayman Al Wadi (AWH Intl.), Daniel Mark Richards (ENBD), and Mousa Al Bahrani (Future Pipes). In Logistics, Ralf Schreiber of DHL and Sajith Kumar of Malakut joined a fireside on Rerouting During Conflict, followed by a panel discussion on Temporary Detour or Permanent Redesign? with Taghi Taghi-Zada (Socar), Lalit Tilani (Earth Wealth Capital), and Andrew Glass (Avatar Commodities). In the Artificial Intelligence stream, Max Zhurilo gave a keynote on The current state and future of Large Language Models (LLMs), a view from Oxford University labs, and Tarik Chebib (CEO MENA, Capital.com) and Andrew Glass (CEO, Avatar Commodities) explored Where do commodities such as gold and oil go in 2027.