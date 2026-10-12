Dubai-based Arab boxer Asaad Touqan makes history with WBC and ICB titles

“I’m proud to have won this title here in Dubai,” said Asaad Touqan after the Dubai-based boxer became the first Arab fighter to hold both an ICB influencer championship and a WBC professional championship simultaneously.

The win extended Touqan's unbeaten professional record to 4-0, adding another milestone to a career that has already seen him make an impression in both professional and crossover boxing.

“Winning the WBC Asia Youth title in Dubai means a lot to me,” Touqan said. “I knew I was facing a very experienced opponent, so I had to stay disciplined, trust my preparation and give everything over the eight rounds.”

Bisht entered the contest with more than 100 amateur fights and a 5-1 professional record, including five knockout victories, presenting Touqan with a significant challenge across the eight-round contest.

The victory marks another step forward for the 4-0 fighter, who made his professional debut on May 31, 2025, without having an amateur boxing career.

“I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey,” he added. “This is a big milestone, but it is only another step forward.”

Touqan has also established himself in influencer boxing, defeating Dawood Savage to become the youngest ICB champion. The title has previously been held by high-profile names including Mo Vlogs and KSI.

Before turning professional, Touqan spent almost a decade competing in Muay Thai, becoming a three-time national champion and Asian Muay Thai champion. He also won a silver medal at the World Muay Thai Championships in Bangkok while representing Jordan.

His latest triumph came during a two-night boxing showcase at The Meydan Hotel on September 18 and 19, bringing international fighters and emerging talent together in Dubai.

With both the ICB influencer championship and WBC professional title now on his résumé, Touqan will look to build on his unbeaten record as he continues his progression in the sport.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.