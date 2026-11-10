Malakut Business Forum returns to Dubai on November 25 with over 750 delegates

Second edition to focus on finance, risk, AI, logistics and technology
Dubai: The second Malakut Business Forum will take place at Sky Bubble, Meydan Hotel, in Dubai on November 25, with organisers expecting more than 750 delegates from over 300 companies.
C-suite executives and directors are expected to make up 60 per cent of attendees. The one-day event will bring together senior figures from banking, trade, insurance, logistics and industry.
The programme is split into five streams: Finance, Risk, Artificial Intelligence, Logistics and Technology. Organisers say the agenda will centre on business resilience, geopolitical challenges, innovation and the future of global trade. More than 25 industry speakers and over 20 partners are lined up, and organisers project a digital reach of more than 200,000 online users.
Session topics include:
Finance: how companies protect liquidity under pressure and make high-risk projects bankable.
Risk: securing political violence and war risk cover during active conflict, and what businesses can do when insurers decline the risk.
Artificial Intelligence: AI savings that have reached the profit and loss statement, the shift from copilots to agents, and what leaders choose not to automate.
Logistics: rerouting during conflicts and who pays for resilience.
Technology: scaling across fragmented markets and modernising core systems without disrupting daily operations.
Alex Dolgopolov, CEO of Malakut Business Forum 2026, said the event was created in response to the pressures facing business leaders. “Business leaders are making critical decisions under pressure, across borders and with less certainty than ever,” he said, adding that the forum aims to put the right people in the same room so that decisions are better informed.
Away from the main stage, the event will include a networking reception, a partner showcase, a live podcast studio, VIP hospitality and an evening cocktail and dinner. Partners will also have access to private Skyboxes overlooking the Meydan race track for client and prospect meetings.