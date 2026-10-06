Safety at Sea 2026: Seafarer wellbeing, the evergreen route to maritime success

The forum enables real-time dialogue between those at sea and their industry decisionmakers, giving seafarers a voice while championing collective action that positively impacts working environments at sea. Says Eugene Mayne, Group CEO, Tristar Group “At Tristar, we remain deeply committed to the wellbeing of seafarers. They are not only integral to our maritime operations, but also to the vast global maritime industry that keeps supply chains moving. Their resilience is our collective strength and their voice must help shape the future of our industry.”