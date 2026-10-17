Mohammed bin Rashid says mercy is the foundation of society in a new letter from his book
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has shared a new letter stressing the importance of mercy and compassion, describing them as the foundations of human civilisation and warning that hardened hearts pose a greater danger to societies than economic instability.
In his latest message, titled A Letter on Mercy, from his book The Letters, Sheikh Mohammed addressed philanthropists, humanitarian leaders and those dedicated to helping others, urging them to make compassion part of everyday life rather than confining it to organised charitable work.
The Dubai Ruler highlighted a question once posed to him by a friend: Why does he launch a major community charity campaign every Ramadan when he already oversees numerous humanitarian institutions working throughout the year?
His answer was straightforward.
"I want to spread mercy throughout society."
Sheikh Mohammed argued that compassion was not simply a personal virtue but an essential element of social stability, human relationships and good governance.
"Civilisations are measured by the compassion in the hearts of their people," he wrote.
He emphasised the difference between the role of institutions in maintaining order and society’s deeper responsibility to cultivate kindness.
"Laws may prevent crime, but mercy prevents cruelty in society. The police may maintain security, but mercy spreads love. Courts settle disputes, but mercy prevents them before they begin."
The message stresses the importance of caring for vulnerable people, including the poor, children, older people and those who are ill.
Sheikh Mohammed proposed a simple measure of a person's character: how they treat people from whom they have nothing to gain.
"If you want to know a person's true character, look at how they treat those they do not need, those they do not fear, and those from whom they expect nothing."
He warned that societies risk losing their humanity when compassion disappears from relationships between individuals, families and institutions.
"The greatest danger that can afflict societies is not economic fluctuations, but hardened hearts," he wrote.
A call to humanitarian leaders
Addressing those working in philanthropy and humanitarian organisations, Sheikh Mohammed argued that their responsibilities extend beyond expanding institutions, sustaining operations and increasing the impact of charitable programmes.
Their most important mission, he explained, is to foster a culture of compassion throughout society.
He encouraged practical steps, including teaching children about kindness, sharing stories of generosity in schools, promoting charitable giving among younger generations and treating domestic workers with dignity and compassion.
Sheikh Mohammed also urged humanitarian leaders to embed these values within families, national culture and institutions.
"The greatest thing we can do as pioneers of humanitarian work is to make mercy part of the lives of our children, families and schools, and part of our country's mission, our national culture, our values, our civilisation and our humanity."
He concluded with a prayer for those serving their countries and spreading compassion among their communities.
Part of a collection of 26 letters
The message is part of The Letters, the second instalment of Sheikh Mohammed's book Lessons from Life, which brings together 26 letters addressed to family members, colleagues, citizens and people around the world.
The collection draws on nearly six decades of public service, exploring leadership, human values, government, family and social responsibility.
The Arabic edition was scheduled for release in UAE bookstores on October 1, followed by the English edition on October 15.
Full Text of the Letter
A Letter on Mercy
To those who do good, those who spread hope, the pioneers of humanitarian work, and those who extend kindness and generosity to others, those who are closest to the Lord of all people, I write this letter.
Some time ago, a friend asked me: Why do you launch a major community campaign every Ramadan when you already have so many humanitarian institutions carrying out charitable work throughout the year? What is the need for it?
My brief answer was: I want to spread mercy throughout society.
Yes, my brothers and sisters, life is founded on mercy. Life was created through the mercy of God.
And civilisations are measured by the compassion in the hearts of their people.
Life has taught me that the universe was built upon mercy. The sun and the air, the rain and the water, motherhood and fatherhood, and the sustenance we receive are all manifestations of God's mercy towards us.
Almighty God says in the Holy Quran: " Your Lord has taken upon Himself to be Merciful."
Before He prescribed mercy for His servants, He decreed it upon Himself, in His glory, towards all His creation.
And when He sent us His Prophet, Almighty God said: " We have sent you ˹O Prophet˺ only as a mercy for the whole world."
To all the worlds. Not only to Arabs, Muslims or human beings, but to all creation: people, birds, animals, trees and the entire universe.
Life has taught me that mercy is what makes a human being human. It is what makes a father a father, a teacher a teacher, and a ruler a ruler.
A society without mercy has no life.
Laws may prevent crime, but mercy prevents cruelty in society. The police may maintain security, but mercy spreads love. Courts settle disputes, but mercy prevents them before they begin.
Mercy reduces hatred, anger, revenge and all the ills that afflict society.
Mercy transforms society into one large family, rather than a jungle where the strong devour the weak.
At its heart, civilisation is founded on mercy.
The greatest danger that can afflict societies is not economic fluctuations, but hardened hearts.
How can homes, institutions and societies live with themselves and coexist with others if they lose mercy and compassion towards those around them?
Mercy is not merely a moral virtue. It is the foundation upon which life is built, through which societies remain united, and by which human beings retain their humanity.
Life has taught me: If you want to know a person's true character, look at how they treat those they do not need, those they do not fear, and those from whom they expect nothing.
Mercy reveals the depth of a person's humanity and the civilisation of societies.
How does a person regard the poor? How do they treat a child or an elderly person? How do they show compassion towards the sick and the vulnerable?
Mercy is the bond that unites society, strengthens it and elevates it.
Spreading mercy throughout society is a moral, religious and national duty.
We spread mercy through charitable campaigns in our communities; by looking with compassion upon those who work in our homes; by sharing stories of kindness in our schools; by encouraging generosity among younger generations; and through public-benefit institutions in our country.
Mercy is what preserves the spirit, humanity and stability of society.
Perhaps those best placed, and closest, to fulfilling this great mission are the people who do good and the pioneers of humanitarian work in our communities.
They are closest to those in need. They show the greatest compassion towards the vulnerable and the less fortunate.
Their mission is not only to develop their institutions, sustain their work and maximise their impact. More important than all of that is spreading mercy throughout our societies.
The greatest thing we can do as pioneers of humanitarian work is to make mercy part of the lives of our children, our families and our schools; part of our country's mission and our national culture; and part of our values, our civilisation and our humanity.
May God grant you success in serving our country and spreading mercy in the hearts of His people.