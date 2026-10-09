Under our nation’s wise leadership, the UAE has adopted a strategic approach that makes women’s empowerment, and investment in their capabilities, a pillar of economic development and national food security. This approach draws strength from the patronage and support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, whose efforts have expanded opportunities for women and strengthened their role in building society and passing knowledge on to future generations.”